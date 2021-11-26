Arsenal vs Newcastle preview, team news, line-ups, how to stream, prediction

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners saw a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an abrupt end with a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool last weekend with Jurgen Klopp’s men running out comfortable winners at Anfield.

Arsenal still head into the weekend action sitting fifth in the Premier League table and just three points off fourth-placed West Ham so Mikel Arteta will be desperate to close-in on the top four with victory over Newcastle tomorrow.

Eddie Howe will be in the dugout for the first time as Newcastle manager after returning a negative covid test today having missed the sides thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford last weekend.

The Magpies travel to north London rock bottom of the table on just six points so Howe will be hoping to secure a positive result against Arsenal to boost their hopes of climbing out of the relegation zone.

Team news

Arsenal will once again be without the services of Granit Xhaka as the Swiss midfielder continues to recover from a knee injury that he sustained back in late September. Xhaka could return before the end of the year but this game comes too soon.

Sead Kolasinac is the only other absentee for the Gunners as he’s out with an ankle injury but otherwise Arteta has a healthy squad to choose from. Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney are pushing for recalls.

Newcastle also have a very healthy squad as Paul Dummett [calf] and Fabian Schar [thigh] are the only confirmed absentees. Howe could recall Martin Dubravka in goal while Joe Willock is set to face his former side.

Expected line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

How to watch/stream

Arsenal vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on BT Sport, kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday. Subscribers can watch the game on their TV’s via their set-top boxes or stream the game live via the BT Sport app on mobile, laptop or desktop.

Fans will also be able to watch highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday night. People can also watch the game live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Predicted score

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle: The Geordies have a terrible record at the Emirates having not won this fixture in over 10 years. Arsenal were flying before their defeat at Liverpool last weekend so Arteta will be looking for an immediate response from his players and they’ll be confident of beating a Newcastle side who sit bottom of the table.

Howe’s presence in the dugout may inspire his players a little but we still think Arsenal will be too strong in the end and back the Gunners to clinch a narrow win on home soil.