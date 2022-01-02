Chelsea vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Second plays third in the Premier League table as Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has left Romelu Lukaku out of the squad following the strikers controversial comments regarding his future at the club last week. Kai Havertz is given a recall to start up front for Chelsea today.

Trevoh Chalobah starts in defence alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger while N’Golo Kante lines-up along with Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the park. That means Jorginho has to settle for a place on the Chelsea bench.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso occupy the wing-back positions for the hosts while Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic support Havertz in attack. Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the subs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been dealt a major triple blow ahead of the game as Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino have all been ruled out after returning positive covid test results.

Caoimhin Kelleher comes in between the sticks while Ibrahima Konate starts alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas keep their places in the full-back positions for Liverpool.

James Milner is selected to start alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane support Diogo Jota up front. Curtis Jones is named among the subs for the Reds.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech

Liverpool

Kelleher: Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Milner, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton, Pitaluga.