Man Utd enter talks with Watford for Daniel Bachmann

Manchester United have entered talks with Championship side Watford over the potential transfer of goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Red Devils currently have David de Gea as the number one goalkeeper with Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton being the second and third-choice options in the squad.

However, Henderson looks set to join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan. United appear keen on landing a suitable replacement before the 25-year-old leaves.

As per Romano, negotiations are underway between United and Watford over Bachmann, but the Hornets only prefer to lose him on a permanent transfer this summer.

Our view:

Henderson has been impressive with the limited game time over the past two seasons, but he is unlikely to become a regular with De Gea’s exceptional season last term.

His desire to play consistent first-team football will see him join Forest. The Red Devils graduate could have an outside chance of making England’s World Cup squad if he impresses.

Meanwhile, United’s interest in Bachmann is not a surprise. Manager Erik ten Hag tried to sign him for Ajax last summer with his long-range distribution catching his eye.

Bachmann did not make much of an impression in his 12 Premier League appearances last term, but has fared well with Austria. He has earned 13 caps since his debut last summer.

If the 27-year-old were to move to United, he could be assured minutes in the Cup games as well as the group stage of the Europa League with the congested schedule next season.

The question is whether United are willing to meet Watford’s £4 million valuation. The club seem to want Bachmann on a temporary deal which does not suit the Hornets.

If talks for Bachmann break down, Newcastle’s Karl Darlow could be the alternative. Meanwhile, Heaton could act as the deputy if United are unable to make a suitable signing.