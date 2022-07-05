Photos: Gabriel Jesus trains with Arsenal after completing move

Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos have been training with their new team mates for the first time since completing their moves to Arsenal.

Jesus was finally announced as an Arsenal player on Monday morning after sealing a £45m move from Manchester City. Mikel Arteta had identified the South American striker as his prime target as he looked to replace Alexandre Lacazette – who’s joined Lyon this summer.

After agreeing a deal with City, Gabriel was spotted in London early last week where he undertook his medical and conducted media duties but fans were made to wait until Monday morning for the transfer to be made official.

The 25-year-old got straight down to work and has been photographed taking part in his first training session with his new team mates at London Colney on Monday afternoon.

Gabriel should prove to be an excellent signing for Arsenal as he’s a top class player who will bring a much needed goal threat to Mikel Arteta’s side this coming season.

He became the second Brazilian to join Arsenal this summer as young winger Marquinhos completed his move to the Emirates Stadium from Sao Paulo last month.

The 19-year-old winger is an exciting prospect and Arteta will take a closer look at the player in pre-season training before making a decision over his immediate future.

If Marquinhos impresses, then he’ll remain with the Arsenal first team squad this season, but if Arteta and his coaching staff don’t feel he’s ready then the youngster will be sent out on loan to gain experience.

Marquinhos has also been pictured training at London Colney on Monday as he looks to settle into life in North London following his move from Brazil.

The Arsenal squad are due to fly-out to Germany for a pre-season training camp this week and are scheduled to play FC Nurnberg at the Max-Morlock Stadion on Friday night.

Here are more pictures of Gabriel and Marquinhos in training, courtesy of Arsenal’s Getty account:

