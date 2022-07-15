Chelsea reignite their interest in Jules Kounde

According to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have reignited their interest in signing Sevilla centre-back, Jules Kounde.

Kounde has been the subject of transfer speculation for the past few weeks. The Blues were interested in signing the Frenchman last summer but failed to agree a deal with Sevilla.

Chelsea were once again strongly linked with the 23-year-old at the start of the summer and were expected to close out a deal but following the departure of Marina Granovskaia, the deal stalled. Granovskaia was leading the negotiations to sign the 23-year-old.

The West Londoners appeared to turn their attention to Nathan Ake but talks with Manchester City have collapsed. Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Blues owner Todd Boehly has now turned his attention back towards Kounde and is working on a deal for the centre-back.

However, Chelsea will face stiff competition as Barcelona are also eyeing the defender. The good news for Chelsea is Barca have financial issues, which should put the English giants in a strong position.

As per Ben Jacobs (via GiveMeSport), Sevilla are asking for at least £60 million for Kounde. Jacobs has also said that Chelsea have an agreement with him over personal terms.

Kounde has established himself as a key component of Julen Lopetegui’s side. He has made 133 appearances for the La Liga outfit and has also represented France 11 times.

Our View

The Blues have long been interested in signing Kounde but they need to act quickly to get a deal agreed before Barcelona are in a position to step-up their pursuit.

There have been reports suggesting that Kounde prefers a move to the Blaugrana over Chelsea. He is also said to have an agreement in place with Barca over personal terms.

The French international is a physical defender. He is not the tallest at 178 cms but is still difficult to beat at aerial duels. Kounde is also a good passer of the ball and likes to play short passes. Most of his tackles are also calculated and he rarely makes a reckless challenge. Under Tuchel, he could establish himself as one of the best defenders in Europe.

The London club have already got an agreement in place for Koulibaly (Fabrizio Romano). They are still in talks for Presnel Kimpembe and now Kounde is likely to enter the frame as well.