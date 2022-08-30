Tottenham in talks to sign Yannick Carrasco from Atletico

Tottenham are in talks over a potential cut-price deal to sign Yannick Carrasco as Antonio Conte eyes a late swoop before the window closes, according to The Telegraph.

Conte has already enjoyed an excellent summer having brought in seven new signings so far with the likes of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Destiny Udogie and Fraser Forster all arriving, while Spurs have also made Cristian Romero’s move permanent.

However, the north Londoners are still in the market for further reinforcements before the window closes on Thursday night and another wide player is seemingly on the agenda with Carrasco emerging as a target.

Tottenham were linked with the Belgian international back in January but Atletico Madrid refused to sell, however, The Telegraph claims that Spurs have renewed their interest during the final days of the summer window.

The newspaper says Tottenham have opened talks with Atletico over a potential deal for Carrasco and the Spanish giants are now willing to sell if £25m is put on the table. That figure is well below the players £51m [€60m] release clause, but Atletico are prepared to cash-in to help ensure they meet La Liga’s salary cap.

Conte keen

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will be prepared to pay £25m but Conte is reportedly a huge fan of Carrasco and the Italian coach is now pushing the club to get a deal done before the window closes.

The 28-year-old will be able to compete for several positions as he’s comfortable playing on either flank as a winger or wing-back so his versatility will be viewed as a huge asset by Conte.

The former Monaco star has 57 caps for Belgian at international level and has played almost 400 games throughout his career at club level so he’d be an experienced addition to the Tottenham squad.

If Spurs do end up signing Carrasco, it may result in Matt Doherty or Emerson Royal leaving the club this summer as Conte would be overloaded with wing-backs. Sergio Reguilon is already on the move and we could see another wide player leave before the window closes should Carrasco join from Atletico.