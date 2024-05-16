Everton and West Ham keen on signing Jacob Bruun Larsen this summer

Bold.dk has reported that Everton and West Ham are interested in signing Jacob Bruun Larsen from Hoffenheim, after he spent a productive year on loan with Vincent Kompany’s Burnley this season.

The source states that Larsen has been ‘concretely identified’ as an option and whilst no ‘definite offers’ have come his way, it is anticipated for formal interest to show once the transfer window opens.

Burnley are also keen on prolonging his stay at Turf Moor after he top-scored for them this season with seven strikes in all competitions, despite their relegation back to the Championship.

Larsen’s parent club, Hoffenheim, could be obliged to sell him this summer. His contract runs out at the end of next season and they could lose him on a free transfer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Premier League the logical step for Larsen

Larsen impressed in this Premier League season. Besides leading the goal chart at Burnley, he was the epitome of a dangerous left winger with a great dribbling capacity and accurate long shooting.

His finishing and positioning in the box can improve, but at only 25, Larsen still has scope for improvement. The former Borussia Dortmund star would add value to Everton as well as West Ham.

Everton have averted the drop for another campaign and will provide Sean Dyche with funds to rebuild this summer. West Ham, on the other hand, will revamp to bid for a European spot next season.

The Toffees need depth on the left flank as Dwight McNeil would be their only available choice once Arnaut Danjuma returns to Villarreal upon the expiry of his loan spell.

The Hammers may need to replace Mohammed Kudus with Liverpool reportedly interested. Julen Lopetegui can sign Larsen as a low-cost choice to fill-in for the Ghanaian.

It is yet to be known if Hoffenheim will put in any effort to renew his contract. Transfermarkt values Larsen at just £2.6 million, a price that both Premier League sides can comfortably afford.