Man Utd best placed to sign Jeremie Frimpong



According to German outlet Bild, Manchester United are best placed to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong at the end of the campaign.

Man United are likely to go on another spending spree this summer and they could make few changes to their defence. Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been fancied to leave as he enters the final year of his contract and it appears the club could replace him with Frimpong.

As per Bild, Frimpong has made the decision to pursue a new challenge away from the reigning German champions. He currently has a release clause worth £34 million in his contract which will expire at the start of the European Championship in Germany.

The Dutchman needs to be quick with his choice. Bild claim that United are one of the clubs in the best position to sign him.

Quality signing

Frimpong has been linked with a move away from Leverkusen for some time. He was touted to secure a big-money transfer last year but he ended up signing a new contract with a low release clause. This could haunt Leverkusen this summer, considering they won’t be able to stop him if any club triggers the valuation.

United seem to be interested in landing his signature as they seek a replacement for Wan-Bissaka. The former Crystal Palace man is likely to fetch a decent transfer fee and the Red Devils could add a small amount to it to purchase Frimpong, who has 14 goals and 12 assists to his name for Leverkusen this campaign.

The 23-year-old started off his career as a right-back but has played in the right wing-back position under Xabi Alonso. His attacking attributes would make fit into the requirements of manager Erik ten Hag at United. Even if there is a change in management, the Red Devils would still benefit from the Dutchman’s arrival.

Frimpong should be tempted to join the club due to their huge reputation as well as his previous history with Manchester. The ex-Celtic man spent almost a decade in the Manchester City academy before moving to Parkhead in 2019. The option of returning to a familiar environment could also influence him to join United.