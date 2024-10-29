Man Utd could be favourites for Gyokeres with Amorim deal



Manchester United could be favourites to land Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres once they confirm the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

The Red Devils have bolstered their centre-forward department in the last two summer transfer windows. They signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last year and Joshua Zirkzee was recruited earlier this summer to provide competition for places.

Hojlund has fared decently with a share of stand-out performances, but the same can not be said about Zirkzee, who has been a lost figure up front ever since scoring on his debut against Fulham off the bench.

Zirkzee has struggled to cope with the higher intensity and physicality of the Premier League. It was recently claimed that United could make a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko amid his struggles.

Man United are now on the verge of confirming Amorim as their new head coach to replace Erik ten Hag and this could potentially change their transfer strategy for the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have not entered the race with Arsenal and Liverpool for Gyokeres as things stand, but the situation could change under Amorim, who may want to be reunited with the in-form striker.

Gyokeres was more than happy to continue with Sporting Lisbon earlier this summer, but Florian Plettenberg claims that he will be allowed to leave for between £50 million to £58 million next summer.

With Hojlund yet to develop into a genuine goalscoring striker, Amorim could urge the hierarchy to pursue a deal for Gyokeres. United could have an advantage with Amorim’s presence in the dug-out.

No-brainer signing

The 26-year-old was in exceptional in his final season at Coventry City where accumulated 22 goals and 12 assists. Despite that tally, no club from the Premier League was prepared to make a serious effort to sign him.

This has proved a blessing in disguise for his career, considering his extraordinary statistics with Sporting Lisbon. The former Brighton man netted a stunning 43 goals alongside 15 assists in his debut season.

He was instrumental in the club winning the Primeira Liga and has continued the rich vein of form this campaign with 14 goals and 4 assists from 14 appearances. Gyokeres is unquestionably in the form of his life.

The Swede, who has been described as ‘world-class‘ by the Mirror, is already well versed with the 3-4-3 formation deployed by Amorim and he could seamlessly fit into his plans at United.

Gyokeres is a modern marksman, who can hold-up play but also create chances for his teammates. He has the ability to link-up play in tight spaces and would represent a no-brainer signing for the price mentioned.

Hojlund could act as an understudy to Gyokeres in the short term. This would only help in the development of the Dane without the pressure of expectations which he has been facing since his big-money transfer.