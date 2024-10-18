Man Utd interested in signing Benjamin Sesko



According to Daily Mail, Manchester United could make an audacious swoop for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko next summer.

The Mancunian giants spent big during the recent transfer window. They made 5 high-profile signings including Joshua Zirkzee, who was brought in to compete with Rasmus Hojlund for the centre-forward role.

Zirkzee has scored just 1 goal since his move from Bologna and Daily Mail seem to suggest that United are already planning for another striker. They are apparently holding an interest in landing Sesko.

The 21-year-old signed a new contract with Leipzig during the last transfer window after turning down multiple proposals, but he is expected to depart the Bundesliga outfit at the end of the ongoing season.

Stunning swoop

United were linked with several high-profile strikers, but they opted to land Zirkzee after his 12-goal season at Bologna. He scored a late winner versus Fulham in the curtain-raiser, but has been prone to missing clear-cut chances ever since.

Rasmus Hojlund can be regarded in the same category. He has had goalscoring spells, but has lacked the consistency to become an elite marksman. This could urge the United board to splash the cash on another centre-forward next summer.

Sesko would be an outstanding signing for United, judging by his progress. He was initially compared to Erling Haaland, but the youngster has a higher ceiling with his passing range, high pressing and ability to create chances for teammates.

Leipzig cancelled his £55 million release clause with a contract renewal before the European Championship and interested European teams will now need to pay a significantly higher fee to prise him away from the German outfit next summer.

Zirkzee has failed to his the ground running following a perfect start against the Cottagers and it will be interesting to see whether United will consider his departure after just 1 season if they were to land Sesko from Leipzig for big money.