West Ham United in talks to sign Fluminense forward Jhon Arias

West Ham United are in talks to sign Fluminense forward Jhon Arias in the winter transfer window, according to Brazilian outlet, RTI Esporte.

The 27-year-old came to the limelight with impressive showings at the 2024 Copa America where his performances helped Colombia reach the final of the competition. He has been on an excellent run of form this campaign with 20 goal contributions across all competitions for Fluminense this season.

After an unsuccessful attempt to bring the Colombian to the club last summer, RTI Esporte reports that West Ham have now resumed talks with the Tricolor to sign the forward.

The Brazilian publication adds that the Hammers have made ‘new contacts’ in recent days with the player’s agents as they look to complete a transfer for the Colombian forward.

However, the East London club face competition from an unnamed French club who have also indicated interest in the Colombian but their interest is not concrete at the moment, according to the report.

The four-time Brazilian champions see the forward’s departure as ‘inevitable’ as the club looks to fetch more funds to rebuild their finances, as per the report.

Arias to West Ham

Although the Hammers are already in talks with Arias’ agents, the club are yet to make an official approach to Fluminense for the possible transfer of the player.

Following an underwhelming campaign in the Brazilian Serie A, where they currently occupy 13th place, RTI Esporte adds that Fluminense are looking to offload some players in January — with the 27-year-old, who is valued at €12m (£10m) by Transfermarkt, at the top of their list.

West Ham were the Premier League highest spenders in the last summer transfer window. Reinforcements were made in every needed position and expectations were high, especially with the appointment of Julen Lopetegui.

The team have not particularly impressed after eight matches with only three wins and four losses.

The club are now looking to address some of the team’s concerns and one of the areas is improving the attack with Arias high on their agenda.

With the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, and Crysencio Summerville already occupying the wing positions, it remains to be seen where Lopetegui will utilise Arias if he joins the club in January.