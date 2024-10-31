Man Utd & Liverpool keen on signing Alphonso Davies

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, as per transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

After dismissing Erik ten Hag from the managerial role, the Reds are said to be closing in on a deal to hire Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP as the new manager.

The 39-year-old boss likes to deploy a back three system and uses wing-back. Man Utd currently have Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw as the options for the left-back position.

However, the duo have had injury problems in recent years and both are more comfortable as the left-back than wing-back. Therefore, it seems United have started exploring the market to sign an attack-minded left-sided defender.

Writing on X, Konur has reported that Man Utd are keen on signing Davies and they could make a formal approach to secure his service in 2025. The Canadian has entered the final few months of his current contract with the Bavarian club so he would be able to agree on a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs like the Red Devils in January if his situation remains the same until then.

However, the journalist says that Liverpool are also plotting a swoop for the 23-year-old and additionally, Manchester City and Chelsea in this race as well.

But, Real Madrid are the favourite in this race and are optimistic about hiring him after making consistent strides over this deal. Therefore, Man Utd and Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition from Los Blancos to sign their target.

Andrew Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas are the two options Liverpool currently have for the left-back position. However, the Scotsman has already turned 30 so it is the right time to think about the future and sign a younger left-back as a potential long-term replacement for him.

Davies, valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt, has showcased his qualities for Bayern Munich over the years, helping his side win every possible major silverware. He is still very young and possesses the potential to become a world-class player in future.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club or the record Premier League champions if either club eventually manage to secure his service next year.