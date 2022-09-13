Thomas Partey to return for Arsenal’s trip to Brentford

Arsenal have been handed a major injury boost with Thomas Partey expected to return for Sunday’s trip to Brentford, according to Goal.

The 29-year-old has endured a tough time with injury issues since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid just over two years ago and was forced to miss the final six weeks of last season due to a niggling thigh problem.

Partey had hoped the issue had cleared up over the summer and he started Arsenal’s first three matches of the new season. However, the thigh injury returned following the 3-0 win at Bournemouth on August 20.

The Ghanaian international has been forced to miss Arsenal’s last four matches in all competitions and there were fears he could be facing another extended spell on the sidelines.

However, Mikel Arteta played down those fears and Goal are one of several media outlets claiming that Partey is back in full training with the rest of the first team squad at London Colney.

The report says the midfielder resumed training last week and could have been involved against Everton on September 11th had that game not been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Boost

Partey has been able to use the extra time to work on his fitness in training and Goal says he’s now expected to be in the squad for Arsenal’s trip to Brentford on Sunday lunchtime.

Therefore, as long as he doesn’t suffer any set-back in training this week, Partey should be back in contention to start this coming weekend and his return will be a huge boost to Arteta.

With Mohamed Elneny ruled out for ‘months’ with a hamstring injury, Arsenal have been stretched in midfield in recent weeks with Sambi Lokonga playing alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

Partey’s imminent return will give the Spanish boss another top class option and Arsenal are certainly a much better unit when the Ghana star is in the starting eleven.

Elsewhere, Emile Smith Rowe remains a doubt for the Brentford game as he continues to recover from a groin injury that he picked up following Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester United earlier this month.

Cedric Soares is out with a knock while Reiss Nelson is also still working his way back from a muscle injury so they’ll remain on the sidelines with Elneny this weekend.