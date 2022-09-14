Ronaldo starts | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Tiraspol

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova on Thursday night. Here is the line-up we expect Ralf Rangnick to select.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea is United’s established number one and he’ll no doubt retain the gloves tomorrow night so Tom Heaton will be on the bench with Martin Dubravka not available.

Defence: Man Utd’s Premier League game at the weekend has been postponed so ten Hag is likely to go with virtually his full strength side on Thursday, particularly after losing against Real Sociedad last week.

Therefore, we’re likely to see Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez recalled after they were rested against Sociedad. They appear to be ten Hag’s first choice pairing so Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will drop to the bench.

Luke Shaw has travelled despite carrying an ankle knock but Tyrell Malacia is expected to keep his place at left-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka hasn’t been included in the travelling squad so Diogo Dalot should continue at right-back.

Midfield: Manchester United’s summer signing Casemiro is likely to keep his place in midfield after making his full debut during the defeat to Sociedad at Old Trafford last time out.

Christian Eriksen may be rested with Scott McTominay coming back into the starting line-up. We should also see another change in the middle of the park with Fred making way for Bruno Fernandes after the Portuguese was named on the last last week.

Attack: United will be without Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial as the duo haven’t made the trip to Moldova. Therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to keep his place up front tomorrow night.

Antony should start once again on the right flank but we should see Jadon Sancho recalled on the left after he was named on the bench against Sociedad. Anthony Elanga will be the man to make way.

Here is how Manchester United could line-up: