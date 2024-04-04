[Teams] Chelsea vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea play host to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this evening with both clubs looking to build some momentum after disappointing seasons.

The Blues played out a frustrating 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Burnley on Saturday so Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to get back to winning ways. Dorde Petrovic keeps his place between the sticks for Chelsea while Malo Gusto also starts once again at right-back in the absence of the injured Reece James.

Axel Disasi lines-up alongside Benoit Badiashile in the middle of the back four while Marc Cucurella keeps his place at left-back. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez marshal the midfield for Chelsea with Conor Gallagher in the more advanced midfield role.

Cole Palmer will be looking to continue his fine form as he keeps his place in attack along with Mykhailo Mudryk. Nicolas Jackson leads the line up front so Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke remain on the bench.

Rashford dropped

As for Man Utd, they’ve made some changes from the side that drew 1-1 away to Brentford at the weekend. Andre Onana keeps his place in goal while Diogo Dalot starts once again in defence.

Raphael Varane is joined by Harry Maguire in the Man Utd defence after Victor Lindelof picked up a knock. Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at left-back with Luke Shaw still out injured.

Kobbie Mainoo keeps his place in the middle of the park while Bruno Fernandes captains the Manchester United side once again. Casemiro comes back into the starting eleven as Scott McTominay makes way.

Marcus Rashford is dropped to the bench after a poor display at Brentford. Antony is recalled to start in attack with Garnacho. Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Enzo, Caicedo, Mudryk, Gallagher, Palmer, Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gilchrist, Silva, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Tauriainen, Madueke, Sterling.

Man Utd

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

Subs: Heaton, Evans, Kambwala, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, McTominay, Mount, Rashford.