Predicted Liverpool starting XI v Man Utd

Liverpool will look to maintain their winning run in the Premier League when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Reds have won both their games after the international break and will look to continue the momentum as they aim to lift the Premier League trophy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have failed to beat Manchester United twice this season. In the reverse fixture, they drew 0-0 at Anfield while lost in the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

However, with only eight games left, Liverpool can control their destiny by winning all their remaining games, and that should be the aim. United lost 4-3 in midweek against Chelsea, and another defeat on Sunday will put Erik ten Hag under huge pressure.

Liverpool are missing a host of their key players, but the return of Wataru Endo will boost the Reds camp. Andy Robertson returned in the previous game when he came on as a substitute while Curtis Jones is also available.

In the 4-3-3 system, this is how Liverpool should line up against Manchester United.

Goalkeeper

Caoimhin Kelleher has been outstanding for Liverpool this season. With Alisson unlikely to return before the end of the month, the 25-year-old will continue between the sticks. Liverpool have not felt the absence of the Brazilian, and that shows how good Kelleher has been.

Full backs

This is one area where Klopp will have to make a big decision. Robertson is fully fit and he should come in at left-back. With Trent Alexander-Arnold still not available for selection, the Reds boss needs to choose between Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley.

Gomez has been sensational for Liverpool but Bradley provides the natural width. But Gomez provides more stability at the back, and he is likely to do a better defensive job against United’s pacey wingers.

Centre-backs

Ibrahima Konate was superb against Sheffield United and the Frenchman should continue alongside skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Midfielders

Endo should return to the side in place of Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old started the game against the Blades but Endo gives more stability and balance in the middle of the park. Dominik Szoboszlai should continue alongside Alexis Mac Allister who has been in sensational form recently.

Forwards

Cody Gakpo came from the bench to net the winner against the Blades and he will feel confident ahead of this game. However, the trio of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz should continue, even though the Egyptian has yet to hit his best form after returning from injury.

Thus, Klopp could make two changes to the side from the previous game. Bradley and Gravenberch should pave the way for Roberton and Endo on Sunday.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Nunez.