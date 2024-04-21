[Teams] Coventry City vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup semi-final clash

Manchester United take on Coventry City in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this afternoon.

United head into the game off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth last weekend. Bruno Fernandes scored twice at the Vitality Stadium but it was only enough for a point which leaves United seventh in the table – 13 points off the top four.

Realistically, all that’s left to play for is the FA Cup so Erik ten Hag will be hoping for an improved performance as Man Utd look to avoid a shock defeat to Coventry and book their place in the final alongside Manchester City.

Andre Onana starts in goal once again for United while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Magurie and Diogot Dalot all retain their places in defence. With Kambwala joining the ever-growing injury list, it means Casemiro has to drop into the back four this afternoon.

Scott McTominay is recalled to start alongside Kobbie Mainoo in midfield with Bruno Fernandes once again captaining the side. Marcus Rashford and Garnacho start on the wings with Rasmus Hojlund leading the line up front for Manchester United.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot, Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Jackson, Ogunneye, Eriksen, Forson, Antony, Amad, Wheatley.

Coventry

Collins, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Eccles, Sheaf, O’Hare, Van Ewijk, Simms, Wright

Subs: Wilson, Binks, Dasilva, Kelly, Allen, Godden, Torp, Tavarez, Andrews