[Teams] Chelsea vs Leeds United: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Chelsea take on Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup this evening with a place in the quarter finals up for grabs.

The Blues head into the game off the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday afternoon. Virgil van Dijk’s header just two minutes from full-time was enough to win it for the Reds and consign Chelsea to defeat.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to pick his players up quickly and the Argentine coach has made five changes from Sunday’s starting eleven. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is recalled to start between the sticks with Petrovic dropping out.

Alfie Gilchrist is recalled to start in defence with Ben Chilwell given a rest while Malo Gusto keeps his place on the opposite side of Chelsea’s back four. Axel Disasi keeps his place but Nathan Chalobah is recalled to start with Levi Colwill dropping to the bench.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez keep their places in midfield for the Blues but Conor Gallagher is given a rest so Noni Madueke comes into the starting eleven tonight.

Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson also start once again for Chelsea while Mykhailo Mudryk comes back into the side at the expense of Cole Palmer – who is given a well earner rest.

As for Leeds Illan Meslier starts in goal once again while Joe Rondon and Junior Firpo start in defence. Ethan Ampadu faces-off against his former side while Mateo Joseph starts in attack for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Chelsea

Sanchez, Gilchrist, Disasi, Chalobah, Gusto, Madueke, Caicedo, Enzo, Mudryk, Sterling, Jackson

Subs: Petrovic, Colwill, Murray-Campbell, Chilwell, Samuels-Smith, Harrison, Tauriainen, Gallagher, Palmer

Leeds

Meslier, Roberts, Firpo, Rodon, Cooper, Ampadu, Gray, Anthony, James, Piroe, Joseph

Subs: Klaesson, Van den Keuvel, Byram, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kamara, Summerville, Gnonto, Bamford