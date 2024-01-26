[Teams] Tottenham vs Manchester City: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City in North London in a huge all-Premier League clash in the 4th round of the FA Cup tonight.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has made just one change to the line up that started during the 2-2 draw with Man Utd last time out. Vicario keeps his place in goal while Pedro Porro continues at right-back. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie make up the back four for Spurs.

Rodrigo Bentancur starts in midfield alongside Pierre Emile Hojberg while Dejan Kulusevki is recalled to start with Oliver Skipp making way. Brennan Johnson keeps his place on the wing with Timo Werner and Richarlison also starting for Tottenham.

Man City have named a strong team for the game but Ederson is given a rest with Ortega Moreno starting in goal. Kyle Walker captains the side in defence along with Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol making up the back four.

Rodri mans the midfield and is joined by Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva. Phil Foden gets a start in attack while highly-rated youngster Oscar Bobb gets another chance to impress.

Julian Alvarez leads the line up front for Man City in the continued absence of Erling Haaland. Kevin de Bruyne is named among the substitutes along with John Stones and Jack Grealish.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Højbjerg, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Royal, Davies, Dragusin, Skipp, Maddison, Bryan, Santiago, Scarlett

Manchester City

Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Bobb, Alvarez

Subs: Ederson, Stones, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Susoho, Lewis