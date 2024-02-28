[Teams] Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight.

United head into the game off the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Fulham at the weekend so Erik ten Hag will be demanding a response from his players this evening.

The Dutch coach has been handed a major boost with Raphael Varane passed fit to start after recovering from a knock that he picked up at the weekend. However, Harry Maguire is ruled out so Victor Lindelof moves into the middle of Man Utd’s back four.

Sofyan Amrabat is recalled to start at left-back with Diogo Dalot keeping his place at right-back. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all remain on the sidelines.

Andre Onana starts in goal once again while Kobbie Mainoo gets a rest after establishing himself as a regular in recent months. Scott McTominay is recalled to start alongside Casemiro in midfield.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has recovered from a knock to start in the attacking midfield position for Manchester United tonight. Garnacho starts on the wing with Antony recalled on the right flank. Youngster Omari Forson drops to the bench after making his debut at the weekend.

Marcus Rashford leads the line up front once again in the absence of Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial. Christian Eriksen is among the substitutes for Man Utd tonight.

As for Nottingham Forest, Matt Turner starts in goal while Neco Williams lines-up in defence. Danilo marshals the midfield while Anthony Elanga faces-off against his former side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Forest

Turner; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Origi, Awoniyi

Subs: Odi, Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Niakhate, Reyna, Omobamidele, Ribeiro, Gardner

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat, Casemiro, McTominay, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Antony.

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Kambwala, Ogunneye, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Forson, Mainoo.