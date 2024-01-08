[Teams] Wigan vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Manchester United will be looking to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup when they take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium tonight.

Erik ten Hag has been boosted by the news that Andre Onana has been granted permission to link-up with the Cameroon squad late for the AFCON. Therefore, the United No.1 is free to start in goal this evening.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back with Diogo Dalot operating on the opposite flank in the absence of Luke Shaw. Jonny Evans lines-up alongside Raphael Varane in the middle of Man Utd’s back four with Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all out.

Kobe Mainoo starts in midfield while Scott McTominay gets the nod alongside him with Christian Eriksen ruled out due to illness. Bruno Fernandes captains Manchester United once again and ten Hag will be looking for inspiration from his skipper.

Antony is ruled out of the game tonight due to injury so Garnacho starts on the wing along with Marcus Rashford. Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front for Man Utd. Anthony Martial is ruled out so United have a raft of youngsters named on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wigan

Tickle, Sessegnon, Clare, Morrison, Hughes, Jones, Adeeko, Shaw, Aasgaard, Godo, Humphrys.

Subs: Amos, Kerr, Carragher, Robinson, McManaman, Smith, Lanf, Magennis, Wyke.

Man Utd

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot, Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Bennett, Kambwala, Forson, Hannibal, Pellistri, Shoretire, Hugill.