Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham get back to Premier League action this afternoon as they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Antonio Conte has made six changes from the side that drew with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in midweek but Hugo Lloris is among those to keep their place as the Frenchman starts in goal once again.

Ben Davies starts in the back three for Tottenham but Eric Dier drops to the bench while Cristian Romero is given the day off. Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet are recalled to start against Bournemouth today.

Emerson Royal is also back in the starting eleven in the right wing-back role with Matt Doherty making way. Ryan Sessegnon starts on the left flank so Ivan Perisic has to settle for a place among the Tottenham subs.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts once again for the North Londoners but Rodrigo Bentancur is rested with Oliver Skipp recalled in midfield. Yves Bissouma is also brought back into the line-up today with Lucas Moura dropping out.

Harry Kane leads the line up front once again for Tottenham and is supported by Hueng-min Son. Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski remain unavailable for selection.

As for Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke leads the line up front while Marcus Tavernier and Philip Billing also start. Adam Cook starts in midfield along with Jefferson Lerma.

Here are the confirmed line-ups;

Bournemouth

Travers, Zemura, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Cook, Lerma, Moore, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Fredericks, Stephens, Christie, Rothwell, Lowe, Stanislas, Pearson, Anthony, Plain

Tottenham

Lloris, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Emerson, Skipp, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kane, Son

Subs: Doherty, Gil Salvatierra, Perisic, Dier, Forster, Spence, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Bentancur