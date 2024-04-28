Liverpool need to pay £56 million for Willian Pacho

Liverpool are looking to sign Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt but may need to pay up to £56m to get a deal done, according to Footmercato.

Journalist Santi Aouna has revealed that the Premier League club have already held talks with the German outfit and the player’s agent regarding a potential move to Anfield.

The defender has been identified as a ‘priority target’ for the Merseysiders but is valued at £56 million [€65m] so it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to pay that kind of money to get a deal agreed this summer.

It is no secret that Liverpool needs to sign a central defender, especially with Joel Matip leaving the club on a free transfer. Pacho has proven himself in the Bundesliga and he has the quality to succeed in England as well. The Ecuador international will be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool and it would be a major step up in his career.

Liverpool will need to pay a premium

The reported £56 million valuation seems quite steep for a player who has yet to prove himself at the highest level consistently. While there is no doubt about his talent and potential, Liverpool will hope to sign him for a more reasonable price. It will be interesting to see if the German club are willing to lower their demands.

Liverpool will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and they cannot afford to pay a premium for a backup defender.

The report claims that Liverpool have identified the 22-year-old defender as a priority target. Given their defensive vulnerabilities this season, it is no surprise that they are ready to invest in a central defender.

Liverpool will have to tighten up at the back if they want to win major trophies once again. Pacho could prove to be a quality long-term investment. He will look to establish himself as a key player for the club and hold down a regular starting spot if the move goes through.