[Teams] Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for North London Derby

We have a huge North London Derby on our hands as top-four chasing Tottenham entertain title-chasing Arsenal this afternoon.

Spurs head into the game sitting seven points off fourth-placed Aston Villa with three games in hand so they need a win to close the gap. Ange Postecoglou has made some changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Newcastle last time out but Vicario keeps his place in goal.

Spurs are forced into a change at left-back as Destiny Udogie is ruled out for the rest of the season so Ben Davies is recalled to start alongside Cristian Romero, Michky van de Ven and Pedro Porro – who’s passed fit.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is recalled to start alongside Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield while James Maddison starts in the attacking midfield role for Tottenham. Dejan Kulusevski starts ahead of Brennan Johnson on the right wing while Timo Werner supports Hueng-min Son in attack.

As for Arsenal, they hold a one point advantage over Man City at the top of the table but the Cityzens have a game in hand and play away to Nottingham Forest later today, so the Gunners need a win to consolidate their position.

Mikel Arteta names an unchanged line-up from the side that thrashed Chelsea 5-0 in midweek. David Raya keeps goal once again while Takehiro Tomiyasu starts ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jacub Kiwior at left-back. Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba all retain their places in the Arsenal defence.

Thomas Partey keeps his place in the holding role after impressing in midweek so Jorginho misses out. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard start once again for the Gunners while Bukayo Saka lines-up on the right flank.

Kai Havertz leads the line up front after scoring a brace in midweek so Gabriel Jesus remains on the bench. Leandro Trossard also keeps his place on the left wing so Gabriel Martinelli has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Davies; Højbjerg, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Werner.

Subs: Austin, Emerson Royal, Gil, Dragusin, Johnson, Richarlison, Bissouma, Sarr, Lo Celso

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Partey, Ødegaard; Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Jesus, Nketiah.