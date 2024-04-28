Man Utd & Chelsea hold talks to sign Ronald Araujo

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly held talks to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Having endured a disappointing campaign this term, the Red Devils are reportedly keen on strengthening their squad in the upcoming window to turn their fortune around next season.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly planning to revamp the backline and several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months. Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva have all been suggested as serious targets with Araujo now emerging as a key option.

Bailey has reported on TBR Football that Barcelona are keen on keeping hold of their star man beyond this season so they are in talks to extend the defender’s contract.

However, the journalist states that several people in Barcelona’s hierarchy believe selling the Uruguayan would be the right decision for the club to overcome their financial woes.

So, Bailey claims that this situation has alerted a few clubs around Europe with Man Utd and Chelsea among those and they have already held talks with intermediaries to sign the South American.

However, the journalist says that if Araujo were to leave the Catalan giants then it won’t be easy for Man Utd or Chelsea to sign him as Bayern Munich are also interested in securing his signature.

Following a disappointing campaign this term, Chelsea are expected to remain busy in the upcoming window to reinforce their squad and it seems they are planning to bolster their backline.

Araujo is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world going forward. He is very quick, extremely strong, good in the air, efficient in defensive contributions and also has the efficiency of making his mark in the opposition box during set-piece situations.

The Barcelona star would be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club purchase him this summer. However, it is highly unlikely that the Blaugrana will let their star man leave and the defender might not want to leave the club as he has expressed multiple times that he loves Barcelona.

Therefore, it is likely that Man Utd or Chelsea will have to explore other alternative targets to reinforce their backline in the upcoming transfer window.