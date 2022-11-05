Arteta makes 6 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Chelsea

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Here is the side Mikel Arteta is expected to pick:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale will remain between the sticks after keeping another clean sheet during the Europa League win over Zurich. Matt Turner is still struggling with a groin injury.

Defence: Arsenal will assess the condition of Takehiro Tomiyasu after he limped off during the final stages of Thursday night’s win. The Japan international picked up a muscle injury and is unlikely to be available to face Chelsea.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was back on the bench against Zurich after recovering from a calf injury but his lack of match fitness means he’s unlikely to start at Stamford Bridge. Therefore, Kieran Tierney should keep his place at left-back after his MOTM display in the Europa League.

Willian Saliba will be recalled to start alongside Gabriel after being rested last time out. Rob Holding will make way while Ben White will continue at right-back for Arsenal.

Midfield: Thomas Partey is set for a recall after being rested against Zurich. Granit Xhaka will also return after being suspended on Thursday night. Mohamed Elneny got 60 minutes under his belt on his return from injury but the Egyptian will drop to the bench along with Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Key men return

Fabio Vieira got another start for Arsenal on Thursday night but he’ll drop to the bench against Chelsea with Martin Odegaard recalled to start in the attacking midfield role.

Attack: Gabriel Martinelli will come back into the Arsenal attack while Bukayo Saka is also set for a recall. The youngster overcame a minor knock to feature in the second half against Zurich so should be fit to start against Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus will keep his place and lead the line up front so Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson will be the men to drop out. Emile Smith Rowe remains on the sidelines following groin surgery.

Here is how Arsenal could line-up:

CHECK OUT OUR EXPECTED CHELSEA XI HERE