Arsenal interested in signing Youssouf Fofana



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Arsenal are interested in landing the signature of Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer.

The London giants are likely to reinforce their options in the centre of the park and a new defensive midfielder could be one of the top priorities for the next transfer window.

Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny have their contracts expiring in the summer while Thomas Tuchel could also depart with his current deal concluding at the end of June next year.

Foot Mercato report that Fofana is more likely to leave Monaco at the end of the current campaign, having come close to doing so during last summer’s transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain have enquired regarding his availability, but there is also outside interest with Arsenal said to be among those monitoring his performances closely.

Talented midfielder

Partey recently made his first Premier League start of the year against Chelsea and he was brilliant with his all-round performance. Despite this, his future is uncertain at Arsenal.

The Ghanaian has been prone to consistent injuries during his time at the club and he could be offloaded for a reasonable transfer figure when the transfer window reopens.

Fofana could be seen as an upgrade on the experienced ace. The Frenchman has impressed with his defensive contributions and would be a fine addition to the Gunners ranks.

This season, he has won an average of 1.9 tackles and 7.2 recoveries per Ligue 1 appearance. He has also won 50% of his aerial and ground duels while completing 60% of his dribbles.

His distribution is one part of his game where he needs to improve. Despite this, he would be a good acquisition, considering Monaco could be prepared to sell him for around £25 million.

For that price, he would be a huge bargain. Fofana is only 25 years of age and has the credentials to succeed in the Premier League with his strong physical and defensive attributes.