Arsenal plotting swoop to sign Georgiy Sudakov this summer

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating signing Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov this summer, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

With the 2023/24 season edging closer towards its conclusion, clubs around Europe have already started planning their summer business. The Gunners aren’t any exception to that and they have reportedly prioritised strengthening their engine room in the off-season with numerous names already linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

It initially looked like Mikel Arteta would want to sign an experienced midfielder – who would be able to hit the ground running to help the club achieve their lofty ambitions next season. However, Arsenal have also been linked with a few young talents with Sudakov being among them.

While citing and translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Arsenal are one of the clubs from England, have registered a firm interest in signing the Ukrainian and they could make a concrete approach to purchase him in the upcoming window.

Sudakov to Arsenal

However, the report states that a fee of around £43m won’t be enough to sign the midfielder as Napoli have already seen an offer – worth around that figure – rejected by the Shakhtar Donetsk hierarchy.

It has been suggested that Sudakov has a £128m release clause included in his current contract and, considering the Ukrainian side’s tendency to play hardball during transfer negotiations, as the Gunners previously experienced that during their failed swoop to sign Mykhailo Mudryk last year. It is likely that Arsenal won’t be able to purchase Sudakov easily in the upcoming window if they make a concrete approach.

The 21-year-old is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role as well as in the attacking midfield position. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder going forward.

So, he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, Sudakov is still very young and needs time to develop his career if he moves to the Emirates Stadium this summer. Therefore, Arsenal would be better off signing a more proven option to reinforce their engine room in the upcoming window.