[Teams] Chelsea vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Arsenal take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon knowing they need a win to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Blues boss Graham Potter has made some changes from the side that beat Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League in midweek but Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal with Kepa out injured.

Cesar Azpilicueta starts at right-back with Thiago Silva recalled to start alongside Trevoh Chalobah in the middle of Chelsea’s back four. Kalidou Koulibaly is the man to make way as Marc Cucurella comes in for Ben Chilwell at left-back.

Jorginho and Mason Mount keep their places in midfield and they’re joined by Ruben Loftus-Cheek meaning Denis Zakaria drops out despite his impressive performance during Chelsea’s win over Zagreb.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line up front against his former club and he’s supported by Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz. That means Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech have to settle for places on the bench.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has also made plenty of changes from Thursday night’s win over FC Zurich in the Europa League but Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place between the sticks once again.

Zinchenko recalled

Kieran Tierney scored the winner in midweek but Oleksandr Zinchenko is recalled to start at left-back after recently recovering from a calf injury so the Scottish international has to settle for a place on the bench.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is ruled out with a muscle injury so Ben White starts once again at right-back while William Saliba is recalled to start alongside Gabriel in the middle of the Arsenal defence this afternoon.

Thomas Partey comes back into the side after being rested in midweek while Granit Xhaka is also recalled after serving a suspension against Zurich on Thursday night. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny drop to the bench.

Martin Odegaard is recalled to start in place of Fabio Vieira while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also return to the Arsenal starting eleven. Gabriel Jesus keeps his place so Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson drop out.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Jorginho, Mount, Loftus-Cheek; Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Koulibaly, Gallagher, Hall, Kovacic, Zakaria, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Elneny.