[Teams] Tottenham vs Leeds: Confirmed line-ups from North London

Tottenham will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over Leeds United in North London this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has made some changes from the side that lost to Nottingham Forest in the League Cup on Wednesday night. Hugo Lloris is recalled to start between the sticks so Fraser Forster drops out.

Eric Dier retains his place in the Tottenham defence and he’s joined by and he’s once again joined by Clement Lenglet. Ben Daives is recalled to make-up the back three so Davinson Sanchez drops to the bench.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts once again in the middle of the park for Spurs and he’s joined by Rodrigo Bentancur – who’s recalled after being named among the substitutes in the League Cup defeat. Oliver Skipp drops back to the bench along with Yves Bissouma.

Emerson Royal replaces Matt Doherty on the right flank while Ivan Perisic starts on the opposite side so Ryan Sessegnon has to make do with a place among the Tottenham subtitutes today.

Harry Kane leads the line up front once again for Tottenham and Conte will be hoping his talisman isn’t too fatigued after the Spurs boss claimed he substituted the striker on Wednesday due to tiredness.

Dejan Kulusevski is recalled to start in attack while Richarlison also gets a recall after returning to full fitness lately. Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil are attacking options from the bench if needed.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Spence, Doherty, Bissouma, Skipp, Gil, Lucas.

Leeds

Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Gnonto, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo

Subs: Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Perkins, Gyabi, Robles, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Fernandez