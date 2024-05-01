Arsenal have great interest in signing Gimenez



According to Calciomercato.it, Arsenal have been monitoring Feyenoord striker with great interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Mexican star has had another impressive campaign with Feyenoord. He has registered 24 goals and 7 assists from 40 appearances under manager Arne Slot.

His performances have caught the eye of the Gunners and the speculation has intensified after he was spotted watching the north London derby in the stands on Sunday.

As per Calciomercato.it, the striker was present at the game alongside his agent and it is added that Arsenal have been following his progress with ‘great interest’ this term.

The striker has also been linked with Italian clubs such as AC Milan, but the source claim that Premier League clubs are in the front row to land his services this summer.

Possible deal

Gimenez played a big part in Feyenoord’s title success last season with 28 goals and he has continued to impress this campaign with 24 goals from 40 appearances in all competitions.

He was very much in the news earlier this season with his scintillating scoring record, but he has struggled to find the replicate the same level of performances since the start of 2024.

Despite this, he could move to another big European club this summer. Arsenal could be in contention for his signature as they are lacking the presence of a regular goalscoring striker.

Kai Havertz has done tremendously well with 8 goals since February, but manager Mikel Arteta may want a new striker, who can guarantee at least 20-25 goals over the campaign.

Gabriel Jesus was backed to provide a solution on his arrival from Manchester City, but he finds himself out of contention for a starting role now after another injury plagued season.

Gimenez could be considered by the Gunners if they are looking for a young striker with the potential to improve. The £39 million star has also been linked with rivals Tottenham Hotspur.