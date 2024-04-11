Tottenham in talks to sign Santiago Giménez this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been in negotiations with Feyenoord over a deal to sign Santiago Giménez this summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

After moving to De Kuip Stadium from Mexican side Cruz Azul back in 2022, the forward enjoyed a promising debut campaign in Eredivisie last term, helping his side win the title after six years.

The 22-year-old has continued his impressive performances this season as well, scoring 21 goals and registering five assists in 28 league appearances.

So, it seems the Mexican’s eye-catching performances in the Dutch top-flight haven’t gone unnoticed as he has already started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer window with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

Writing on X, Galetti has reported that Spurs are planning to reinforce their frontline by signing a new striker this summer and have identified Giménez as the ‘priority’ target.

Giménez to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Tottenham have already started negotiations with Feyenoord to sign him and they have been in talks over the last few weeks.

Galetti also states that Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson is on Ange Postecoglou’s wish-list as well and the Lilywhites could look to shift their focus on the Iceland international should they eventually fail to acquire Giménez’s service.

However, the journalist states that Inter Milan are also keen on signing the Genoa star so Tottenham are set to face tough competition from the Italian giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

Galetti wrote:

“Tottenham are looking for a new ST to strenghten the attack. Santiago Gimenez appears to be the priority: contacts with Feyenoord are going on for weeks. Gudmundsson – strongly followed by Inter – remains a concrete option in case of no agreement with the Mexican.”

It has been suggested that Feyenoord want an Eredivisie record fee – which is around £87m that Manchester United paid to sign Antony from Ajax Amsterdam a couple of years ago – to let their star man leave this summer. So, Spurs will have to break the bank to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Giménez is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Dutch top-flight in recent times so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham to reinforce their frontline if they purchase him.

However, it is highly unlikely that the North London club will push forward to sign the Mexican should Feyenoord stay firm on their inflated valuation.