Tottenham getting closer to signing Sporting star Porro

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly edging closer towards agreeing on a fee with Sporting CP to sign Pedro Porro this month, as per the Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Antonio Conte’s side are currently fifth in the table with 36 points from 21 games, three points off the Champions League place having played an extra game. Spurs are keen on strengthening the squad this month in order to push for a top-four finish.

They are reportedly looking to bolster the wing-back position, with Porro emerging as a serious target. It was previously reported that Tottenham have already agreed on personal terms with the player.

Spanish outlet AS earlier claimed that Sporting will only let go of their star this winter if Tottenham pay the Spaniard’s release clause of around €45m (£40m). But, the North Londoners are reluctant to match the Lions’ valuation and are trying to persuade Ruben Amorim’s side into lowering their asking price.

The Daily Mail has recently reported that Sporting have decided to soften their stance and are now open to accepting a fee of around £30m plus bonuses to sell the 23-year-old.

Porro to Tottenham

Sport Witness cites and translates the print version of A Bola as saying that Spurs are pushing to get this transfer done before the window slams shut and are now closing in on a deal with Sporting to lure Porro to the renovated White Hart Lane.

Porro has been enjoying a stellar campaign at the Portuguese capital this term, scoring twice and registering six assists in 14 league appearances.

The Sporting star is quick, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and is also excellent in delivering crosses. So, he would be a terrific acquisition for Tottenham and would certainly help the club in pushing for a top-four finish this term if they can manage to secure his signature this month.

So, it will be interesting to see how much longer this deal will take before getting done. Apart from the wing-back position, Tottenham are also looking to strengthen the attack this winter are closing in on a deal for Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma after hijacking Everton’s deal.

Therefore, the north London club will be hoping to secure two signings over the coming days with Spurs closing in on both Porro and Danjuma.