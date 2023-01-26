Tottenham Hotspur confident over Pedro Porro deal

90min has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are confident about finalising a deal for Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro in the coming days.

Negotiations between Tottenham and Sporting have been ongoing over the past few weeks. A deal, however, has not been finalised yet because the Portuguese outfit insist Porro’s £39.5 million (€45 million) release clause is activated.

Spurs have been locked in talks have been trying to agree a deal whereby they pay the fee in installments. As per 90min, this has led to prolonged negotiations between the two parties but the consensus is that an agreement will be reached before the end of this weekend.

Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Tottenham will be paying Porro’s £39.5 million release clause in multiple installments.

Romano says personal terms with Porro have already been agreed upon over a five-year deal and should he complete his move to London, he will likely become Antonio Conte’s first-choice right wing-back.

Sporting are said to be keen on parting ways with Porro for £32.5 million in cash and a reserve Spurs player. The English club though, have accepted to pay the release clause for the Spaniard.

Our View

Conte’s priority this season is to finish in a UEFA Champions League spots. This term, his side has been inconsistent and it explains why they are three points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, having played an extra game.

Conte’s system is dependent on the attacking output of his wing-backs so it makes sense for him to pursue Porro, who has impressed at Sporting. The 23-year-old is solid defensively while offering a lot going forward, so he should be a good fit in Conte’s system.

Having already signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal, Porro could be an excellent signing for Conte. The duo could help him turn around Spurs’ fortunes for the remainder of the season and potentially, help him finish in the top four.