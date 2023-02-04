[Teams] Everton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park

Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Everton at Goodison Park this lunchtime.

Mikel Arteta has made several changes from the side that lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup last weekend. Number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is recalled between the sticks with Matt Turner making way.

Ben White is also back in the starting eleven at right-back so Takehiro Tomiyasu drops out while Oleksandr Zinchenko returns at left-back for Arsenal meaning Kieran Tierney has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Thomas Partey is passed fit after recovering from a minor rib injury that he sustained against City. Therefore, new signing Jorginho starts from the bench for Arsenal today.

Granit Xhaka starts once again for the Gunners and captain Martin Odegaard is recalled to start in the attacking midfield role for the Gunners after being rested against Man City.

Bukayo Saka will be looking to continue his excellent form this season as the England international lines-up on the right flank. Gabriel Martinelli returns to start on the left and he’ll be looking to celebrate signing his new contract with a win today.

Leandro Trossard impressed on his full debut against City but he’s back on the bench today. Eddie Nketiah once again leads the line up front in the absence of Gabriel Jesus – who’s still recovering from a knee injury.

As for Everton, Sean Dyche takes charge of his first game since replacing Frank Lampard as manager last week. Alex Iwobi starts against his former side while Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, McNeil, Doucoure, Gana, Onana, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Cozier-Duberry.