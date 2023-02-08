Arsenal face Newcastle competition for Youri Tielemans

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal face fresh competition from Newcastle United and Manchester United to sign Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

The Belgian playmaker has turned down a new contract with Leicester City and he is expected to be released when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Arsenal have been constantly linked with him over the last 12 months and speaking to Caught Offside, Jacobs has said that the club have not ruled out signing him.

The journalist added that the London giants are not alone in the pursuit. Newcastle also like the Belgian while United are not far behind in the race for the midfielder.

He said: “Youri Tielemans is also expected to leave Leicester this summer on a free transfer, barring a U-turn on signing a new deal. Leicester would love to keep him, but Tielemans has been clear for over a year he doesn’t want to extend.”

“Arsenal still haven’t ruled out signing him on a free transfer. They were reluctant to pay a transfer fee over the past two windows, but now the Belgian midfielder is a bargain. Newcastle also really like Tielemans and Manchester United are one to watch as well.”

Bargain

Tielemans has been a crucial player for Leicester. He already has his name in their history books after his stunning long-range winner in the FA Cup final against Chelsea two years ago.

Leicester have been in regular negotiations to convince him to stay but the Belgian has made the decision to secure a bigger challenge away from the club, who have shown signs of regression.

Arsenal could make their move for Tielemans when he becomes available on a free transfer but Newcastle and United may also have their say. The Belgian could give priority to playing time.

He may not be a confirmed starter at Arsenal or United and this could make a move to Newcastle a better proposition for him particularly if they qualify for European football next season.

The £36 million star will have the freedom to pick his preferred destination this summer. The signing-on package and weekly wages could also be influential in selecting his next club.