[Teams] Arsenal vs Brentford: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has stuck with the side that lost to Everton last weekend. First choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale starts between the sticks once again so Matt Turner remains on the bench. Ben White continues at right-back meaning Takehiro Tomiyasu has to make-do with a place among the substitutes once again. Oleksandr Zinchenko will be looking to continue his excellent recent form as he’s selected ahead of Kieran Tierney at left-back.

William Saliba marshals Arsenal back four as he joins Gabriel Magalhães in the middle of defence. Rob Holding and January signing Jakub Kiwior are named among the substitutes.

Thomas Partey made a swift recovery from a rib injury to start against Everton last weekend and the Ghana international lines-up in midfield once again this afternoon. Granit Xhaka joins Partey in the middle of the park while Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard captains the side again in the attacking central midfield position.

Arteta will be looking to Bukayo Saka for some inspiration today as the England international keeps his place on the right flank for the Gunners. Gabriel Martinelli also starts once again so Leandro Trossard will be an option from the bench.

Gabriel Jesus has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury but he’s still a few weeks away from full fitness. Therefore, Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front. Emile Smith Rowe is close to making his comeback from injury but this game comes too soon for the attacker.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Cozier-Duberry.

Brentford

Raya; Roerslev, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Hickey, Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Zanka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste.