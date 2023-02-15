Chelsea keen to sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are ready to go all-out to beat Liverpool to the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer, as per The Telegraph.

Following last summer’s takeover, the Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly has already invested more than £500m over the last two transfer windows and made 17 major acquisitions to strengthen the squad.

But, despite the huge spending, they have continuously been struggling to showcase their best this term, languishing down in 10th position in the table with 31 points from 22 games, 10 points behind the fourth-placed Newcastle United.

It has been suggested that Boehly is set to continue his spending spree over the coming months. And despite signing Enzo Fernandez for a British record £107m fee this winter, midfield is an area where the west London club are looking to add more firepower next summer, with Bellingham emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by The Telegraph, Graham Potter’s side have recognised that they are not favourites to sign the midfielder as Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also keen on signing the 19-year-old. However, the Blues haven’t been ‘put off’ by that and are ready to try ‘everything in their power’ to convince Bellingham to join the club.

The report further claims that Chelsea have identified Bellingham as their top target to strengthen their midfield and have already made contact with the player’s entourage over a potential move at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, it has widely been suggested that struggling Liverpool are eyeing a squad overhaul next summer and midfield is an area where they desperately need to strengthen.

Bellingham is reportedly Jurgen Klopp’s number one target and it was earlier reported that the England international wants to play in the Premier League with Anfield is his preferred destination over the Blues. So, Chelsea could find it difficult to persuade the teenager to move to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old still has two and a half years left on his current contract so Dortmund are in a strong position to ask for a big fee to sell their asset next summer. And it has been suggested that they want a fee of around £130m.

It is believed that Bellingham wants to play in the Champions League so qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition next season will be vital for Liverpool or Chelsea to sign the highly talented midfielder in the summer.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Bellingham transfer saga unfolds over the coming months and whether Liverpool or Chelsea will manage to secure the youngster’s signature.