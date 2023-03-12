[Teams] Fulham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Craven Cottage

Arsenal can restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has been handed some huge team news as three key players return to the squad with the Spanish boss able to make five changes to the side that drew with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday night.

Gabriel Jesus returns to the Arsenal squad for the first time since November 2022 having recovered from a knee injury that he picked up while representing Brazil at the World Cup. The striker is named on the bench and will hope to get some minutes in the second half.

Leandro Trossard missed Arsenal’s trip to Lisbon in midweek due to a groin problem but he’s made a swift recovery and is fit to start up front in the absence of Eddie Nketiah – who remains out with an injury issue.

Martin Odegaard was another absentee for the 2-2 Europa League draw due to illness, however, the Norwegian international has been passed fit to return to the starting eleven this afternoon. Fabio Vieira makes way despite impressing in Portugal last time out.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli retain their places so Reiss Nelson drops to the bench. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey start in midfield for the Gunners this afternoon which means Jorginho has to settle for a place among the subs.

Aaron Ramsdale returns in goal with Matt Turner making way while Gabriel is recalled to start alongside William Saliba in defence. Jakub Kiwior drops out of the squad with Rob Holding preferred on the bench.

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko occupy the full-back positions for Arsenal. Kieran Tierney returns to the bench after recovering from illness while Takehiro Tomiyasu is also among the subs.

As for Fulham, Cedric Soares can’t feature against his parent club while Willian doesn’t feature against his old side as he’s not named in the squad.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Fulham

Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon; Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Wickens, Wilson, James, Diop, Vinicius, Francois, Harris, C Robinson.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson.