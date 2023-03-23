Chelsea and Man Utd eyeing deal for Andre Onana

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Chelsea currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga as their number one goalkeeper but they have already started the search for a new goalkeeper ahead of the summer.

United seem to be in the same situation. David de Gea has been the first-choice keeper for a decade but the club are now looking for a successor to the Spanish star.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, both Chelsea and United have an eye on Onana and they could convince Inter into selling him this summer for between £53-62 million.

Top-class

Arrizabalaga has become the first-choice keeper under Chelsea boss Graham Potter in recent months but his handling in the box has come for plenty of scrutiny.

Onana would be a perfect replacement for the Spaniard with his superb shot-stopping ability combined with solid distribution. Chelsea should easily afford the fee with their wealthy owners.

However, United will be aiming to provide strong competition. Onana was previously managed at Ajax by United boss Erik ten Hag and the Dutchman may want to re-sign his former star.

De Gea has been exceptional with his reflexes in goal this season but the 32-year-old has flaws with his passing while he has also struggled when it comes to making high claims from set-pieces.

Onana fits every department for ten Hag and would be a fabulous recruit. Both clubs will be backed with funds to spend but United could have a head start if they qualify for the Champions League.

They are already in a strong position to do so via their league position while they could also win the Europa League and secure their berth in the elite European competition next campaign.

On the contrary, Chelsea are languishing 10th in the top-flight with a 11-point deficit to the top four and may have to win the Champions League to qualify again. Hence, United could be favourites to sign Onana.