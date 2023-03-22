Chelsea and Man Utd eyeing move for Robert Sanchez

Chelsea and Man Utd are plotting a move to sign Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been frozen out at the Amex Stadium. Roberto de Zerbi has chosen to promote 32-year-old Jason Steele to the first-choice role ahead of Sanchez.

The Spaniard has made 22 appearances earlier in the Premier League this season, but his long-term future is under doubt. And his situation has alerted a host of clubs with the report suggesting that Chelsea and Manchester United are eyeing a move along with Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the fact that Kepa Arrizabalaga has been in fantastic form this season, the Blues are still looking to add a new goalkeeper during the summer window as Edouard Mendy is expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old was superb for the Blues under Thomas Tuchel but he has dropped behind Kepa in the pecking order. The Senegal international is unwilling to play the second fiddle role, and the club have decided to let him go, and search for a new keeper instead.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports that Leeds first-choice Illan Meslier, Brentford’s David Raya, Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper Gregor Kobel, and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak are also on Chelsea’s radar. It seems, Sanchez can be added to that long wishlist as well.

Reunited

Chelsea boss, Graham Potter, shares a good bonding with Sanchez and he would love to bring him to Stamford Bridge. However, the West Londoners face competition from the likes of Man Utd.

Erik ten Hag is also reportedly in the market for another goalkeeper with David de Gea’s long-term future in doubt, and it appears United have Sanchez on their list of targets.

Sanchez has a contract at the club until 2025, and he is valued at around £28m by Transfermarket. He progressed through the academy ranks at Brighton and made his senior debut in 2018. He has made 88 senior appearances in all competitions so far, the majority of them have come under Potter.

Sanchez has got Premier League experience and he could be a good back-up option for Chelsea. However, his potential move could depend on whether Potter continues in his role beyond the summer at Stamford Bridge.

If Potter leaves Chelsea, then that could open the door for Manchester United to swoop for Sanchez this summer. The Spaniard could be seen as a replacement for De Gea or perhaps as competition if 32-year-old signs a new contract at Old Trafford.