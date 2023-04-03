Arsenal are strongly interested in signing Asensio

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are strongly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio this summer.

The Spanish star has just three months remaining in his contract with the European champions and he is widely expected to leave on a free transfer.

This is bound to attract attention from top European clubs and Tuttomercatoweb claim that Arsenal are ‘strongly interested’ in landing his services.

AC Milan are also mentioned as candidates to sign the experienced international.

Bargain

Asensio has been a brilliant performer for Madrid over the years but he has struggled to secure regular minutes under manager Carlo Ancelotti this season.

The £22 million star has 12 goal involvements to his name this campaign but has often started on the bench.

This could pave the way for his departure this summer and we believe the 27-year-old would be a fantastic bargain signing for the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka as their regular attacking players but manager Mikel Arteta may want more competition.

Leandro Trossard has been a bright spark since his January transfer and Asensio could have a similar impact with his vast experience playing for Madrid.

At 27, he is still in the peak of his career and can be a match-winner on his day. With no transfer fee involved, it appears a no-brainer decision to sign him.

Arsenal’s main competition could come from Milan and it will be interesting to see whether Arteta can persuade his compatriot to move to London.

While the Rossoneri could guarantee him more minutes from the line-up, Asensio will have to fight for his starting spot if he were to join the Gunners.

The final decision will rest on the Spaniard but Arsenal will be hoping that their ongoing title charge and expected Champions League qualification can convince him to join them.