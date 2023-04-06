Tottenham join Arsenal in the race to sign Noah Okafor

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor this summer, as per the Austrian outlet Salzburger Nachrichten.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying a promising time at the Austrian Bundesliga since moving to the Red Bull Arena back in 2020, scoring 25 goals and registering 15 assists in 69 league appearances over the last few years.

The youngster played a key role in the Austrian giants’ league triumphs in the last three consecutive seasons and he has been guiding his side towards winning another title this term as well.

After proving his worth in the Austrian top-flight, it has previously been reported that Okafor – who has entered the final 15 months of his current contract – wants to leave Matthias Jaissle’s side at the end of this season in order to take the next step in his career. The report also said that Salzburg won’t prevent his departure and want at least £17m to let their star man leave.

It appears Tottenham and Arsenal are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the highly talented forward in a cut-price deal at the end of this season.

Battle

Sport Witness cites and translates the print version of Salzburger Nachrichten as saying that Tottenham are eyeing a summer swoop for Okafor and they are ready to table an official offer to sign the Swiss this summer.

However, it has previously been reported that Tottenham are set to face tough competition from Arsenal in getting any potential deal done for Okafor as the Gunners are also looking to sign the 22-year-old.

Arsenal are seemingly planning to strengthen their attacking department this summer as they have been linked with numerous forwards in recent weeks with Okafor being among them.

On the other hand, Spurs are reportedly looking to bring in a long-term successor for Harry Kane – who will enter the final 12 months of his current contract at the end of this season and hasn’t signed an extension yet.

So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow ahead of the summer window. If Kane doesn’t sign a renewal with Tottenham over the coming months and decides to leave this summer then Okafor could be a shrewd replacement.

The Swiss can play anywhere across the front line, he is quick, has excellent close control and can wriggle past opposition defenders in tight areas. He is brilliant in linking up play and can finish off his chances as well.

Okafor is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would certainly be a great signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club can manage to get a deal over the line at the end of this season.