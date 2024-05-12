[Teams] Manchester United vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Arsenal will be looking to regain top spot with a win over Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Manchester City moved two points clear at the top of the Premier League table after thrashing Fulham 4-0 on Saturday. The pressure is now on Arsenal to respond with a win over rivals United today. Failure to collect all three points will mean City can retain the title if they beat Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up for the third consecutive game. David Raya keeps goal once again with Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Takehiro Tomiyasu making up the back four.

Declan Rice and Martin Osdegaard start in midfield once again for Arsenal while Thomas Partey keeps his place in the holding after returning to full fitness in recent weeks.

Bukayo Saka is fit to start on the right flank after shaking off a minor knock. Leandro Trossard keeps his place on the left wing ahead of Gabriel Martinelli while Kai Havertz leads the line up front for Arsenal with Gabriel Jesus on the bench.

As for Man Utd, they need a result to boost their chances of finishing in a European qualification place. Erik Ten Hag has been forced to go with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Scott McTominay is fit to return in midfield and he partners Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat in the middle of the park. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford returned to training last week but don’t make the squad.

Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front with Garnacho and Amad offering support in attack for Man Utd.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka; Amrabat, McTominay, Mainoo; Amad, Hojlund, Garnacho

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Kambwala, Ogunneye, Collyer, Eriksen, Forson, Antony, Wheatley

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Jesus, Nketiah