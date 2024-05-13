Arsenal will 100% replace Ramsdale with new signing



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will 100% replace goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a new signing during the summer transfer window.

Ramsdale has been the understudy to David Raya in goal since the latter’s arrival from Brentford on loan last summer. The Gunners are more than happy to trigger the buy clause to sign the Spaniard.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano has now revealed that the Gunners will 100% bring in a new back-up goalkeeper and former Arsenal star Wojciech Szczesny is one of the players mentioned.

He said: “With Aaron Ramsdale’s future in doubt, Arsenal will also 100% bring in a new backup goalkeeper this summer. One name being mentioned is former Gunners ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny.”

“My understanding is that Szczesny has not clarified his situation with Juventus at this stage. Juventus like Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio but nothing is decided yet, so also for Szczesny it’s all quiet so far.”

Experience

Ramsdale was a guaranteed starter in goal for Arsenal for 2 seasons before manager Mikel Arteta’s surprise move to sign Raya. It was initially suggested that the goalkeepers could be rotated during the Premier League campaign, but Raya is quite clearly the no.1 choice for the Spaniard and it may not change anytime soon.

This could urge Ramsdale to consider a fresh challenge away from the London heavyweights, considering he is just entering the peak of his career as a goalkeeper at 25. The Englishman is one of the best goalkeepers in the country and would not want to continue as a deputy behind Raya for another year at Arsenal.

Szczesny has been highlighted as a potential successor. The 34-year-old had a wonderful time at Arsenal after graduating through the youth system. He made 189 appearances between 2009 and 2015 and has continued to follow the club’s progress despite leaving them on a permanent basis for Juventus in the summer of 2017.

The three-time Serie A winner would be a quality player to provide back-up to Raya next season, but the big question mark is whether he would accept the position. Szczesny remains a quality shot-stopper and there could be several clubs around Europe who would guarantee him the no.1 role if he were to leave Juventus.