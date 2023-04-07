Marcel Sabitzer open to permanent Man Utd switch

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Marcel Sabitzer is open to joining Manchester United on a permanent deal this summer.

The Austrian star made a surprise loan move to the Red Devils from Bayern Munich in January following the confirmation of an ankle injury for Christian Eriksen.

He has been a key player for United over the past few months and Plettenberg reports that the midfielder feels comfortable and ‘can imagine’ joining the club permanently.

The journalist added that ‘decisive talks’ will follow in the next few weeks. A return to Bayern is unlikely at the current stage despite their recent change of manager.

Bargain

Sabitzer has been a quality recruit for United since his winter loan move. The midfielder has acclimatised to the Premier League within a short of space at the club.

The 29-year-old has just 1 goal and 1 assist from 11 appearances but his performances over the past few games have been impressive. He has earned plaudits from fans.

He is currently priced at £18 million by Transfermarkt and the big question mark remains whether United will sign him on a permanent basis during the summer.

In today’s market, he would be a bargain for such a fee but signing him could mean that United have lesser funds to land a marquee midfielder ahead of next season.

They have been linked with some high-profile names such as Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong and both of them will come with premium price tags this summer.

The Mancunian giants are also on the hunt for a world-class striker to add to the ranks and funds could be limited if the Glazers decide against selling the club.

Hence, manager Erik ten Hag has a big decision to make. Bringing in Sabitzer on a permanent deal could depend on a possible exit at the end of the campaign.

Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek are among midfielders that could be offloaded this summer.