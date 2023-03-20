Man Utd still thinking about signing Frenkie de Jong

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United are still thinking about signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with the Dutch international at the start of the season. As per 90min, United agreed a £63 million fee to land the midfielder but personal terms were never finalised.

It is now reported by Sport that manager Erik ten Hag is prepared to make a second attempt to land his former Ajax star despite the fact that the midfielder is happy at Barcelona.

De Jong has repeatedly said that he is content at Camp Nou but Sport believe Man United’s transformation as well as a reunion with ten Hag could seduce him this time around.

Quality

De Jong played under ten Hag during his progressive years at Ajax before he secured his big-money move to Barcelona. He has been a regular starter but his future remains uncertain.

The La Liga leaders were more than happy to offload him last summer to ease their financial woes and they could once again consider proposals for him at the end of the campaign.

United will for sure be in contention to land his signature, given ten Hag’s admiration of his qualities.

De Jong would bring more solidity at the heart of the midfield with his excellent distribution skills. The Dutchman is also brilliant with his ability to win duels as well as create key chances.

He has not been a regular contributor of goals in his time with the Catalans but he could be completely transformed under ten Hag, who should clearly know his strengths and weaknesses.

Ten Hag got the best out of him at Ajax many years ago and a reunion could soon become a reality. De Jong could find it hard to turn United down if they are back in the Champions League next season.