Man Utd considering signing Ollie Watkins this summer

Manchester United are reportedly considering signing Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins this summer, as per TalkSPORT.

After moving to Villa Park from Brentford back in 2020, the 28-year-old has established himself as a key player for the West Midlands club over the last few years.

The Englishman has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring 19 goals and registering 13 assists in 36 Premier League appearances. In addition, he has now guided his team to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top-four this season.

According to the report by TalkSPORT, Man Utd are planning to sign a new proven striker to reinforce the frontline and support Rasmus Hojlund next season and have identified Watkins as an ideal option.

However, the report claims that purchasing the 28-year-old won’t be easy for the Red Devils as Villa are in Europe’s elite club competition next season and United aren’t. In addition, the striker still has four years left in his current contract having recently signed an extension with the Villans.

Watkins to Man Utd

So, it is likely that United will have to submit a lucrative proposal to persuade Aston Villa to cash-in on their star man. TalkSPORT also states that Man Utd could trim down their wage bill by selling some stars to raise funds in order to sign Watkins this summer.

Watkins – valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt – is a highly talented striker and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. So, he could be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, the Red Devils’ new minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who is also set to look after the football side of the proceedings at Old Trafford – has earlier hinted that United would be looking to sign young talents from now on with a view to the long-term future rather than spending big on established superstars.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure Watkins’ signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.