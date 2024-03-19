Man Utd to hijack Man City’s deal to sign Lucas Paqueta

Manchester United could reportedly look to hijack Manchester City’s deal to sign West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta this summer, as per the Express.

After moving to the London Stadium from Olympique Lyonnais back in 2022, the 26-year-old has established himself as an integral part of David Moyes’ starting eleven in recent times, helping his side win the Conference League last term.

So, having been impressed by the Brazilian’s displays, Man City expressed a firm interest in signing him last summer. However, the Citizens couldn’t manage to broker a deal for him as the Hammers were reluctant to let the midfielder leave the club.

However, according to the report by the Express, although Man City failed to purchase the 26-year-old last time around, they remain keen on acquiring his service and are planning to reignite their interest in the upcoming transfer window.

But, the report claims that Man Utd are also interested in purchasing him and could formalise their interest during the off-season. The Express also states that despite failing to acquire Harry Maguire’s service last summer, West Ham remain keen on signing him so, Man Utd could look to include the Englishman in a part-exchange to sign the Brazilian. Therefore, Man Utd could hijack Man City’s deal to sign Paqueta this summer.

Paqueta to Man Utd

The report states that Maguire is valued at around £15m, while West Ham previously demanded a fee of around £85m to sell Paqueta. So, Man Utd would still need to splash a huge fee to lure the midfielder to Old Trafford.

Paqueta is a technically gifted player and can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. In addition, he can be deployed in the number eight position – where he usually plays for his national team.

The former Lyon star is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, they already have Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount at their disposal so they don’t need to sign a new attacking midfielder.

Therefore, the Red Devils would be better off saving the money to reinforce other areas of the squad. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Paqueta this summer.