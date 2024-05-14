Man Utd earmark Man City right-back Yan Couto for summer transfer

Manchester United are set to rival several top European clubs for the signature of Manchester City right-back Yan Couto, according to TuttoJuve.

The 21-year-old joined City from Brazilian side Coritiba in 2020 and is currently on loan at La Liga side Girona where he has made 33 appearances across all competitions. His performances have been instrumental in helping the Spanish side secure an historic Champions League qualification place and he’s now attracting interest from Manchester United and a host of European clubs, as per the report.

Pep Guardiola has a plethora of options at right-back, including Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis and John Stones – who can play in that position – so Couta will find first team action hard to come by at the Etihad.

City are expected to cash in on the Brazilian this summer to bank a profit and Tutto Juve claims that Manchester United are eyeing a surprise raid on their rivals. However, they face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The seven-time Premier League champions estimate they can recoup around €40m (£34m) for the five-cap Brazil International – whose contract at the Etihad is set to expire next summer.

Defensive revamp

United are set to carry out a revamp this summer, particularly in defence where they have kept only eight clean sheets in 36 Premier League matches this season.

One of the the areas they’re set to invest in is the right back position as they desperately need competition for Diego Dalot. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to leave after struggling this season and it appears Couto could be viewed as a replacement.

Couto’s 12-G/A this season proves that the Brazilian will not only offer Erik Ten Hag defensive solidity but will also be an attacking threat for the team making him a valuable asset for the team. The arrival of Couto could see Dalot play more regularly at left-back next season after impressing on that side of defence in recent weeks.

However, it remains to be seen whether Man City will be prepared to do business with their local rivals this summer and sell United Couto if they formalise their interest in the South American.